iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 10,944,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92.

