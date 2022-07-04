iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 7.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.91. 51,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

