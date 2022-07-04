iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,498 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $49.93. 1,779,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

