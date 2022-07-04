iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 15.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

REET opened at $24.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

