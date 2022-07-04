iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.41. 2,242,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,837,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

