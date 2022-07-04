iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $208.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

