iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.17. 499,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

