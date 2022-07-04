iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $272.22. 8,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,394. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average is $278.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

