iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

IHI stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

