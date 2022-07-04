Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

