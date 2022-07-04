James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.99. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

