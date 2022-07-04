James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 133.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 133,269 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 84,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

