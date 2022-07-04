James Investment Research Inc. Has $6.82 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

