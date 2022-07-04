James Investment Research Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 69,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.