James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,735,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.72. 18,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.