James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $31.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.83. 157,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,844. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $386.51 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.