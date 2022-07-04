Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $$4,420.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,950.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5,371.41. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,420.00 and a 52-week high of $4,900.00.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

