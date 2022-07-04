Jefferies Financial Group Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $293.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $308.00 to $293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.07.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

