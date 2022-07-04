Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

