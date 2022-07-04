JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.65. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

