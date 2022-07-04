JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($42.02) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of EPA:STM traded down €0.90 ($0.96) during trading on Monday, hitting €29.10 ($30.96). 3,190,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.67. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

