JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.87) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.29) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($30.30) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.84).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEIR opened at GBX 1,392.39 ($17.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,327.12. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,327 ($16.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,515.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,634.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

In other The Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.91), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($60,611.53). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($60,048.58).

The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.