JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.55) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 867.60 ($10.64).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 763.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.01. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82). The stock has a market cap of £26.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.