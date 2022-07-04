Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 222 ($2.72).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £773.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 139 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,210.53).

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.