Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00154393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00858694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00091748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.