Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

