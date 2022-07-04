Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KKOYY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.21. 14,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,137. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.