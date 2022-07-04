Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $613.19 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

