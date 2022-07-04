Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

