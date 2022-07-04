Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KINS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,769. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -10.32%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

