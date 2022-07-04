Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Kion Group stock opened at €40.88 ($43.49) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($87.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.23.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

