KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

