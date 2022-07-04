Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Shares of LH opened at $240.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.40. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

