Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

