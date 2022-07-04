Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $70.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of LSPD opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.67. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

