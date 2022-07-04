Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) vs. Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Financial Contrast

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Limoneira and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limoneira presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Limoneira’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Edible Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $166.03 million 1.46 -$3.44 million ($0.38) -36.03 Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edible Garden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limoneira.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -3.63% -3.01% -1.43% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limoneira beats Edible Garden on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Edible Garden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

