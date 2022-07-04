Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,238. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.85.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

