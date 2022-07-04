LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LVO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 2,095.37% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fleming James B JR bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

