LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 222,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 468.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.