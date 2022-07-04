Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

