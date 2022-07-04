Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,456,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,952,104.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,547,795. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.95. 168,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,048. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

