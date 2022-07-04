Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.31. 41,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,118. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

