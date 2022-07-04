Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.54 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 562,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,213 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.44. 188,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.95. The company has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

