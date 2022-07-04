Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $84.04 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.37 on Monday, hitting $681.79. 1,414,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,253,346. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.63. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

