Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.12. 159,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

