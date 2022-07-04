Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 261,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,865. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

