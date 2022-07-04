Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 176,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

