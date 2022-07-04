Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.27. 1,028,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,667. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

