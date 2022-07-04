Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 967,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Loyalty Ventures news, Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of Loyalty Ventures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LYLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:LYLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. 74,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,946. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

