Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$393,621.20.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.28 and a 1-year high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.92.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.7299975 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.